Rajeev Gowda will win Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence in party candidate Rajeev Gowda on Saturday, saying that he is a qualified candidate with good knowledge and has all the chances to win.

"Rajeev Gowda is a qualified candidate with good knowledge, concern and populist ideology. He has all the chances to win from the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency," he said.

He said this after inaugurating the Women and Booth-Level Leaders Conference in Dasarahalli Assembly Constituency.

Rajeev Gowda will contest from the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency against the BJP's candidate, Shobha Karandlaje, in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Shobha Karandlaje did not raise her voice for a single day about the injustices done to the state for five years. Do these people value your vote? As the Vice-Chairman of the State Policy and Planning Commission, Rajiv Gowda, who has high academic qualifications and knowledge, and constantly raises his voice about the injustices of the state, will bring great dignity to your vote. Be sensible and make him win," he said.

The Chief Minister criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he has not implemented anything in the last ten years. He expressed that the mere act of making speeches cannot fulfil the promises of "Acche Din" (good days).

"Modi never implemented anything, he said in the last ten years. It did not bring in black money, did not create 2 crore jobs per year, and did not reduce the prices of petrol, diesel, gas, fertiliser, cooking oil and pulses. Acche Din has never come to the lives of Indians by merely making speeches, saying Acche Din Ayega," he said.

Siddaramaiah also targeted former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda for allying with the BJP. Siddaramaiah pointed out that Deve Gowda had previously stated that he would leave India if Modi became Prime Minister again, but now he has joined Modi.

"Devegowda, who had said that he would leave India if Modi became the Prime Minister again, has now joined Modi," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah urged Kannadigas to vote against the BJP for neglecting the state, causing it to receive less tax money than it deserved, and for failing to visit during times of natural calamities like floods and droughts.

"The state has been subjected to extreme injustice in sharing the tax money of the people of the state. When the people of the state suffered from floods and drought, Modi and Amit Shah did not enter the state under any pretext. Till date, not a single rupee has been paid for drought relief from the state's share. Gain self-respect by defeating the BJP, which has continuously betrayed the people of the state," he said.