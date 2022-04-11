Ravichandran receives an honorary doctorate at BCU's first convocation

V Ravichandran, a Sandalwood actor and director, received an honorary degree from Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Monday during the university's first convocation. Along with Ravichandran, M R Jaishankar from the field of social service and Dr Satyanarayana from the medical profession will receive honorary doctorates.

The event took place on April 11. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot presided over the event. The event was conducted in Jnanjyothi Auditorium at Central College. Ravichandran received three honorary doctorates as part of this programme.

Ravichandran has made a significant contribution to Kannada cinema. As a child actor, he broke into the world of cinema and later became a hero popularly known as Crazy Star. He rose to prominence as a hero, director, and producer, contributing to Kannada cinema with films such as Premaloka and the recent Drishya. He has recently shifted his focus to acting. Ravichandran has been working in Kannada cinema for four decades.

His fans are ecstatic about the news. Ravichandran also announced the same on Twitter stating that this was the second time he is receiving an honorary doctorate. “Humbled to announce that I will be receiving the honorary doctorate for my contribution to the film industry for the second time on the 11th of April. My wholehearted thanks to the Bengaluru City University,” he mentioned in the tweet.

The convocation witnessed around 41,768 students pursuing various degrees, with 14,823 men and 26,945 women. Postgraduate students from the previous two years, as well as current undergraduate students, are present at this convocation. Due to the pandemic, university officials announced that convocation would be cancelled in 2021. On April 11, a total of 29,240 undergraduates and 12,528 postgraduate students will receive their degrees, with the college of commerce having the highest concentration (16,881 undergraduate and 8,191 postgraduate students).

With a budget of ₹2 crore, the institution has established a total of 77 gold medals. "We have invested ₹6 lakh in each gold medal," said BCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi at a press conference on Sunday. "The interest from that fund would be used to present gold medals." This year, all gold medal winners will receive a cash prize of ₹20,000 in addition to a ₹10,000 gold medal.