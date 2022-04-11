Ravichandran receives an honorary doctorate at BCU's first convocation
V Ravichandran, a Sandalwood actor and director, received an honorary degree from Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Monday during the university's first convocation. Along with Ravichandran, M R Jaishankar from the field of social service and Dr Satyanarayana from the medical profession will receive honorary doctorates.
The event took place on April 11. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot presided over the event. The event was conducted in Jnanjyothi Auditorium at Central College. Ravichandran received three honorary doctorates as part of this programme.
Ravichandran has made a significant contribution to Kannada cinema. As a child actor, he broke into the world of cinema and later became a hero popularly known as Crazy Star. He rose to prominence as a hero, director, and producer, contributing to Kannada cinema with films such as Premaloka and the recent Drishya. He has recently shifted his focus to acting. Ravichandran has been working in Kannada cinema for four decades.
His fans are ecstatic about the news. Ravichandran also announced the same on Twitter stating that this was the second time he is receiving an honorary doctorate. “Humbled to announce that I will be receiving the honorary doctorate for my contribution to the film industry for the second time on the 11th of April. My wholehearted thanks to the Bengaluru City University,” he mentioned in the tweet.
The convocation witnessed around 41,768 students pursuing various degrees, with 14,823 men and 26,945 women. Postgraduate students from the previous two years, as well as current undergraduate students, are present at this convocation. Due to the pandemic, university officials announced that convocation would be cancelled in 2021. On April 11, a total of 29,240 undergraduates and 12,528 postgraduate students will receive their degrees, with the college of commerce having the highest concentration (16,881 undergraduate and 8,191 postgraduate students).
With a budget of ₹2 crore, the institution has established a total of 77 gold medals. "We have invested ₹6 lakh in each gold medal," said BCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi at a press conference on Sunday. "The interest from that fund would be used to present gold medals." This year, all gold medal winners will receive a cash prize of ₹20,000 in addition to a ₹10,000 gold medal.
-
Physical classes shut at 2 Ghaziabad schools after 5 students found infected with Covid
Ghaziabad: Two Ghaziabad schools have been shut after five students were found infected with Covid-19, health department officials said and added they have set up camps to test school staff and children. The state government directed the closure of schools in Uttar Pradesh from January 16 to 23 due to a spike in Covid cases. The closure was extended till February 6. On February 5, the government ordered the reopening of schools on February 7.
-
Northern Command chief reviews security scenario in Kashmir
The Northern Command chief, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday complimented the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps for ensuring zero collateral damage during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir. He also reiterated the credo of the use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. Lt Gen Dwivdei is on a three-day visit to Kashmir Valley from Sunday to Tuesday.
-
80% deficit rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir this year: IMD
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 percent less rainfall than normal this year, weather officials said on Sunday. Sonam Lotus, director of meteorological centre, J&K, said that the cities of Jammu and Srinagar were largely dry this year. “Jammu city received only 2.1mm rains against normal of 68 mm and Srinagar city received 21.3mm of rainfall as against normal of 117.6mm,” Lotus said. However, he said, the phenomenon was nothing new.
-
‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concludes at Vaishno Devi shrine
The nine-day-long 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy shrine during 'Chaitra Navratras' for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded on Sunday with “purna ahuti”, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras.
-
Terror-funding case: J&K police team raids multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir
The State Investigation Agency of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday raided multiple locations in Delhi, Haryana and J&K in a case of fundraising by an undisclosed LeT mastermind based in Pakistan for its cadres and associates across India to further terrorist activities in the union territory of J&K, officials said. They said that the SIA conducted searches at various locations across Delhi, Haryana and J&K in connection with a terror funding case.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics