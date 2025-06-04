RCB felicitation at Chinnaswamy today 5-6 pm; Bengaluru Police issues advisory

Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued an advisory ahead of the felicitation ceremony for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled from 5 pm to 6 pm at Chinnaswamy Stadium, to celebrate their historic IPL 2025 win — their first title in 18 years. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, along with his teammates, celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match against Punjab Kings(AFP)

In the advisory, police urged the public to avoid roads around Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 pm and 8 pm. Authorities also clarified that there will be “no victory parade”.

The public has been advised to use the metro and other public transport options due to limited parking availability near the venue.

Initially, a grand victory parade was planned along the roads near Vidhana Soudha and the stadium, but the police later scrapped the idea, deciding to restrict celebrations to a felicitation ceremony at the stadium.

Bengaluru dazzles in RCB glory

The night of Tuesday, June 3 lit up like a festival as fans poured onto the streets to celebrate RCB's historic maiden IPL title.

RCB etched their name in the record books by defeating Punjab Kings in the final of the 18th IPL season, ending an 18-year-long wait for the coveted trophy.

Bengaluru set up a strong total of 190/9, and their bowling unit rose to the occasion, striking regularly to clinch a nail-biting six-run win and finally claim the championship.

The celebrations were intense across Karnataka. Fans danced in joy at BGS Ground in Bengaluru, while Kalaburagi’s skies were lit with fireworks as the city turned red in honour of their team. However, police had to use mild force to manage the excited crowd at SVP Chowk in Kalaburagi.

The jubilation spread beyond state borders. In Visakhapatnam, fans gathered at Beach Road, dancing and cheering for RCB’s long-awaited triumph.

At Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, spectators witnessed a thrilling finale. Despite a modest batting display, RCB’s bowlers — both pacers and spinners — delivered under pressure to seal the win.

One of the most touching moments came as Virat Kohli, overwhelmed with emotion, tried to hold back tears in the final moments, first covering his face with his hands, then with his cap.