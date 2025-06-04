Ee Sala Parade Namde: RCB’s victory procession to light up Bengaluru today with Virat Kohli and team in the city

Bengaluru is all set to roll out the red carpet for its cricketing heroes as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) return home after clinching their first-ever IPL trophy. The team, fresh off their historic win against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, will host a Victory Parade in the heart of the city today, inviting thousands of fans to celebrate a moment 18 years in the making. Virat Kohli along with the RCB team to conduct a victory parade in Bengaluru today. (AFP)

Where is the victory parade going to take place?

The bus parade will kick off from Vidhana Soudha and culminate at M Chinnaswamy Stadium at 3:30 PM, with the players holding the coveted trophy aloft for their supporters to witness. The route is expected to be packed with fans donning red and black, waving flags, and chanting slogans as the champions pass through the Central Business District. City authorities have announced traffic restrictions and deployed additional security personnel to manage the expected crowd.

During the post-match presentation on Sunday night, RCB talisman Virat Kohli confirmed the team's return to Bengaluru and expressed his excitement about celebrating the win with the city. He also extended a heartfelt invitation to former RCB stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to join the team for the homecoming. “This moment is not just ours — it belongs to every RCB fan. And it won’t be complete without AB and Chris in Bengaluru,” Kohli said.

While Ahmedabad witnessed the on-field fireworks, back in Bengaluru, the celebrations reached a fever pitch. Streets across Indiranagar, Koramangala, MG Road, and Vijayanagara were packed with jubilant fans who burst crackers, danced on roads, and shouted chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde!” into the night. Pubs with live screenings turned into makeshift stadiums as emotional fans embraced and rejoiced.