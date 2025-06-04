'No victory parade': Bengaluru police shares big update on RCB celebrations

The highly anticipated victory parade for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been officially called off, Bengaluru Police announced on Tuesday afternoon. The decision comes hours before the IPL-winning team is scheduled to arrive in the city following their historic maiden title win in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli with the IPL trophy after RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday(ANI)

Felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium

While thousands of fans were gearing up to line the streets for the open-top bus procession from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium, police clarified that there will be no public roadshow due to logistical and security constraints. The team will instead participate in a felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium between 5 PM and 6 PM. The police also noted that the entry will only be available for those with valid tickets.

In a public advisory issued in Kannada and English, police urged citizens to avoid roads around Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3 PM to 8 PM, citing heavy traffic and crowd buildup. Authorities also pointed to limited parking availability in the Central Business District (CBD) as a key reason for not holding the parade.

Bengaluru’s civic and traffic departments are working together to manage the expected surge of fans near the stadium. Commuters have been strongly advised to use Metro and other forms of public transport to reach the venue or navigate the city during evening hours.

Earlier in the day, the RCB squad departed from Ahmedabad at 10 AM and is expected to land at HAL Airport by 1:30 PM. The team is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha around 4 PM, after which they will head to the stadium for the official celebration.

This change of plans has left many fans disappointed, especially after RCB’s dramatic IPL title win after 18 years of heartbreak. However, officials have assured tight security and festive arrangements inside the stadium to celebrate the team’s long-awaited triumph.