Red alert issued in Karnataka’s coastal districts warning of extremely heavy rain

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka, which is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on June 22. It also said thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) are likely at isolated places across the state. According to a KSNDMC advisory, between June 23 and June 26 isolated heavy rains are also expected in certain areas of the Krishna basin. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a weather forecast stating that coastal and adjacent districts in interior Karnataka are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains.

Although the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Vidarbha, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, some other parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Jharkhand and coastal and adjacent districts of interior Karnataka are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy with isolated extreme rainfall between June 21 and June 25, it said.

Strong winds as well as possibilities of land slides are predicted too. “In fact, we are expecting widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall all over the state from June 23 onwards,” said IMD Bengaluru Director C S Patil said.