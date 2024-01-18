‘Reflection of barbaric mindset’: Karnataka BJP chief condemns Lord Ram banner vandalisation in Kolar

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Wednesday condemned the act of tearing Lord Ram's banner in the Kolar district and said that the action was a reflection of a barbaric mindset nourished by radical ideology. Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party president BY Vijayendra. (PTI)

The BJP leader also targeted the Congress and said that the "disturbing trend underscores the Congress government's ideology of hate against Prabhu Shri Ram and its potential consequences on the Hindu community."

Taking to his social media handle on X, he posted, "The heinous act of tearing Prabhu Sri Rama's banner at Kolar as nation anticipates holy Sri Ram Mandirs consecration is a reflection of barbaric mindset nourished by radical ideology. This disturbing trend underscores the Congress government's ideology of hate against Prabhu Shri Ram and its potential consequences on the Hindu community, demanding resolute intervention."

Yediyurappa also called for swift and stringent action against the miscreants by the district police.

"I urge the Kolar police to act swiftly to safeguard law and order, especially given the recent provocative statements from Congress ministers against Ram Bhakts," he posted.

This comes after the Mulbagal Town Police arrested two men for tearing Sri Ram's banners in Jahangir Mohalla and Gungunte Palya villages in Kolar District earlier in the day.

The police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage in the area. In the footage, the accused was seen cutting the banner using a sharp object around 10:45 pm on Tuesday.

The banners were put up on the occasion of the Makara Sankranti festival.