Right-wing group mobilises support against ‘Halal’ meat

Hindu Janajagrithi Samithi, a right-wing organisation in Karnataka, on Monday said that they are starting a campaign against the purchase of Halal meat as it is “culled under Islamic practices and cannot be offered to Hindu gods”.

“During Ugadi (considered the New Year for Kannadigas), there are a lot of purchases of meat, and we are starting a campaign against Halal meat. As per Islam, Halal meat is first offered to Allah, and the same cannot be offered to Hindu gods,” Mohan Gowda, the Samithi spokesperson, told HT on Monday.

Ugadi is a Hindu festival celebrated in Karnataka, Andra Pradesh and Telangana where meat is consumed the day after the festival.

According to people aware of Islamic practices, Halal meat refers to the slaughtering of animals or birds by a cut in the Jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe while reciting “Bismillah”, which is worshipping god.

“Each time Muslims cull an animal, the face is turned towards Mecca, and some prayers are uttered. The same meat cannot be offered to Hindu gods. In Hinduism, we do not believe in torturing the animal, and it is culled by (electric) shock,” Gowda added.

“Be it Halal meat or Halal economy, the money that comes from this is used for anti-national activities, terrorist activities. By using Halal meat, it would be akin to a call and support for anti-national activities,” Gowda said, adding that it was “illegal”.

The campaign is the latest in the series of controversies in the state where the hijab row has manifested into restricting members of the minority community from participating in religious fairs associated with the majority.

The Samithi had also met with the Karnataka endowments department on Thursday and submitted a memorandum that stated that non-Hindus should not be allowed to set up shops at temples that come under the department.

Residents of districts like Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, and even Bengaluru witnessed communally charged incidents as right-wing groups continue to impose restrictions on Muslim traders, adding to tensions in the southern state.