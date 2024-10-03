Road caves in near Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, traffic diverted during peak hours of working day

After a massive rain on Wednesday night, a portion of road caved in on Outer Ring Road, causing traffic disruption on Thursday morning. The Bengaluru traffic police stepped in and diverted traffic to avoid severe congestions. The incident has exposed the infrastructural condition of Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, which is home for hundreds of MNCs.

The incident happened near Kartik Nagar of Mahadevapura which usually gets busy during peak hours. Bengaluru Police’s joint commissioner (traffic) took to X and wrote, “A part of the ORR service road has caved in at Karthik Nagar. Traffic has been diverted onto the main road. Restoration work is underway and will be completed swiftly.”

The incident has exposed the infrastructural condition of Outer Ring Road, which is home for hundreds of MNCs. The social media users have once again highlighted the civic apathy in this stretch of Bengaluru. A user wrote, “Roads built but,maybe because of no compaction on soil is the very first reason for getting caved. Engineering solutions are there nowadays irrespective of rains. Adaptation needed.”

Another user jokingly said, “This should help with the tunnel road project. Let it be.”

Meanwhile, the Congress government claimed that they have taken the road infrastructure in Bengaluru seriously and the aim is to make Bengaluru a pot-hole free city. Bengaluru development minister DK Shivakumar earlier inspected a few road repair works and directed officials to speed up the process.

Earlier, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru urged immediate attention to the roads of the 17 km outer ring road stretch where multiple IT parks are located. A mild rain is causing massive inconvenience to commuters on a daily basis, and ORRCA has put out a list of issues in many areas that need the government's attention. It also listed areas where waterlogging is observed frequently and areas with multiple potholes.