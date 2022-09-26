Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Robots at Bengaluru airport seem to be an Internet favourite. Watch

Published on Sep 26, 2022 11:00 AM IST

These robots at the airports have been drawing the attention of people for a while.

A total of 10 robots were deployed at the Kempegowda International Airport in the month of June.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Robots at the Bengaluru airport have become an Internet favourite among things to watch as many videos of machines - assisting passengers - are already going viral. These robots at the airports have been drawing the attention of people for a while.

On Monday, Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya shared a video in which a robot is serving people and wrote: “Just Bengaluru airport things(Sic)." The robot even has a tiny LED screen and it detects the motion of people and moves accordingly in the airport, without crashing into anyone. Twitterati are loving the new machine in the town and few people even came up with some suggestions.

A user wrote: “Just attach a trolley/basket with it so that it becomes an automated robotic trolley for people who need help in pushing it (sic)”

According to an India Today report, a total of 10 robots were deployed at the Kempegowda International Airport in the month of June and all these are driven by artificial intelligence assistance. These will be helpful to passengers in finding out information about status of flights, directional assistance, information about food and beverages. These robots are also capable of escorting passengers in the airport, based on the request. However, the services by these robots will be updated based on the passenger suggestions.

The Bengaluru airport reportedly partnered with a company called Artiligient Solutions Pvt. Ltd which is known for designing robots and using artificial intelligence.

The robots currently communicate in English and very soon, they will even be communicating in regional languages.

bengaluru karnataka
