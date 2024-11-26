Menu Explore
46,300 crore misused in Bengaluru road projects, anti-corruption forum alleges in ED complaint: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 01:34 PM IST

The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Forum has lodged a complaint with the ED, alleging that nine individuals misappropriated ₹46,300 crore for road projects.

Allegations of large-scale corruption have surfaced as the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Forum filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against nine individuals, including serving and retired IAS officers and contractors. 

The accused are alleged to have siphoned off the money intended for crucial road development works across Bengaluru. (HT)
The accused are alleged to have siphoned off the money intended for crucial road development works across Bengaluru. (HT)

The alleged misappropriation involves funds totaling 46,300 crore, released for road development projects under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), ANI reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman, 24, found dead in bathroom with mysterious marks on face, investigation underway)

The forum’s president, Ramesh NR, submitted the complaint on Tuesday, urging the ED to investigate the misuse of funds allocated between 2013 and the 2023-24 financial year.

The accused are alleged to have siphoned off the money intended for crucial road development works across Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh stated, “This is a staggering amount of public money, and there needs to be accountability. The condition of Bengaluru’s roads speaks volumes about the misuse of these funds. We demand a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.”

More details awaited.

 

 

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024
