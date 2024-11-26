46,300 crore misused in Bengaluru road projects, anti-corruption forum alleges in ED complaint: Report

Allegations of large-scale corruption have surfaced as the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Forum filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against nine individuals, including serving and retired IAS officers and contractors. The accused are alleged to have siphoned off the money intended for crucial road development works across Bengaluru. (HT)

The alleged misappropriation involves funds totaling ₹46,300 crore, released for road development projects under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), ANI reported.

The forum’s president, Ramesh NR, submitted the complaint on Tuesday, urging the ED to investigate the misuse of funds allocated between 2013 and the 2023-24 financial year.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh stated, “This is a staggering amount of public money, and there needs to be accountability. The condition of Bengaluru’s roads speaks volumes about the misuse of these funds. We demand a thorough investigation to bring the culprits to justice.”

