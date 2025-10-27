₹5-crore boost announced for Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, DK Shivakumar vows to preserve ‘green heart’: Report

Bengaluru’s beloved Cubbon Park, a 196-acre sanctuary in the middle of the city’s chaos, is set for a new phase of revival. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday pledged a ₹5-crore development grant from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to enhance and protect the historic green space.

Speaking to citizens during an interaction held inside the park, Shivakumar called Cubbon Park and Lalbagh “the twin lungs of Bengaluru” and promised that no new construction would ever be allowed within its boundaries, as per news agency ANI. People have demanded more care for Cubbon Park, and officials are set to channel funds from both the BDA and the Horticulture Department to preserve the place, Shivakumar said.

The Deputy CM also revealed plans to introduce cultural programmes and open-air events within the park, hoping to make it a lively community space without compromising its natural charm. Recalling personal memories, he said he used to go to the park as a student leader, and even brought his wife in their early years of marriage.

Beyond Cubbon Park, Shivakumar spoke of his government’s vision to create tree parks modelled on Cubbon Park and Lalbagh in other parts of the city to restore Bengaluru’s green cover. He stressed that no trees would be cut for these projects.

During the discussion, the Deputy CM also addressed the long-standing debate about relocating the Karnataka High Court, which currently stands within the Cubbon Park premises. Several members of the legal fraternity have suggested moving the building to the city’s Race Course area. Shivakumar, however, noted that the shift is complicated by “legal and heritage constraints.”

The High Court is a historic structure, and space is indeed tight, Shivakumar said, as per the publication and noted that he will consult the judiciary before making any decisions. He added that the challenge he is currently facing is finding enough land within city limits.

Shivakumar further announced plans to install advanced CCTV cameras across Cubbon Park for improved safety and real-time monitoring. The camera feeds will be linked to the Commissioner’s office for oversight, the ANI report said.

He also highlighted concerns over the park’s shrinking size, noting that Cubbon Park has been reduced from 330 acres to 196 acres over the years due to encroachments and surrounding development.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

(With inputs from ANI)