Science Theatre Festival in Mysuru starts today. Plan your weekend

  • Watch out for these three science-based plays in Mysuru this weekend.
Three theatre plays will be performed by artistic groups this weekend as part of the Mysuru Science Theatre Festival 2022. (Image source: Mysore Science Theatre Festival/Facebook)
Three theatre plays will be performed by artistic groups this weekend as part of the Mysuru Science Theatre Festival 2022.
Published on Jul 15, 2022 01:06 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Science enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Mysuru Vijnana Trust has organised a theatre festival in Mysuru, about 180 km from the Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

According to the Facebook page of the Mysore Science Theatre Festival, three plays will be staged between Friday and Sunday. The Mysuru Vijnana Trust has organised the festival in association in collaboration with various other organisations, and the plays will be performed at Rama Govinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar in Mysore.

According to a report by local daily, the Star of Mysore, Trust President Shashidhar Dongre also announced the festival at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Thursday. Writers were given training by the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), for two days for them to write Science Dramas.

The three-day festival will stage dramas every evening at 6:30 p.m. and the festival will be inaugurated by science writer and environmentalist Nagesh Hegde, with Vijnana Prasar chief scientist Dr T V Venkateshwaran as the chief guest.

Here are the plays that will be performed -

July 15, Friday: Play called ‘Leelavati’ written by Indian Mathematician Bhaskaracharya to be performed by Kalasuruchi team.

July 16, Saturday: ‘Einstein’ - a play based on Albert Einstein’s life to be performed by the Bombe Mane team.

July 17, Sunday: Abdus Salam Avara Vicharane - a play based on the life and achievements of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Abdus Salam to be presented by the Arivu Academic and Cultural Team.

Friday, July 15, 2022
