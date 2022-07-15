Science Theatre Festival in Mysuru starts today. Plan your weekend
- Watch out for these three science-based plays in Mysuru this weekend.
Science enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Mysuru Vijnana Trust has organised a theatre festival in Mysuru, about 180 km from the Karnataka capital Bengaluru.
According to the Facebook page of the Mysore Science Theatre Festival, three plays will be staged between Friday and Sunday. The Mysuru Vijnana Trust has organised the festival in association in collaboration with various other organisations, and the plays will be performed at Rama Govinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar in Mysore.
According to a report by local daily, the Star of Mysore, Trust President Shashidhar Dongre also announced the festival at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan on Thursday. Writers were given training by the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), for two days for them to write Science Dramas.
The three-day festival will stage dramas every evening at 6:30 p.m. and the festival will be inaugurated by science writer and environmentalist Nagesh Hegde, with Vijnana Prasar chief scientist Dr T V Venkateshwaran as the chief guest.
Here are the plays that will be performed -
July 15, Friday: Play called ‘Leelavati’ written by Indian Mathematician Bhaskaracharya to be performed by Kalasuruchi team.
July 16, Saturday: ‘Einstein’ - a play based on Albert Einstein’s life to be performed by the Bombe Mane team.
July 17, Sunday: Abdus Salam Avara Vicharane - a play based on the life and achievements of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Abdus Salam to be presented by the Arivu Academic and Cultural Team.
Uttarakhand: Teacher who died 4 yrs ago included in transfer list; probe ordered
In a bizarre incident, Uttarakhand education department on Friday ordered an inquiry into the transfer of a government teacher who had died four years ago. The transfer of the primary school government teacher in Rudraprayag district, Veerpal Singh Kunwar came as an embarrassment to the education minister. Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat has directed the Director General of School Education to constitute a committee into the matter and conduct an immediate inquiry.
Delhi woman commits suicide, was 'forced to undergo abortion 14 times': Police
A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being "forced to undergo abortion 14 times" by her live-in partner in a span of eight years, police said on Thursday citing a suicide note. The incident took place on July 5 in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, they said. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said.
UP: Two journalists allegedly shot at by bike-borne assailants
Two journalists of different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in east UP's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night. The police said the duo are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police are further probing about circumstances and motive behind the incidents. He said efforts are on to trace the assailants.
Karnataka rain: More warnings issued amid flooding at Hampi monuments
Rains are likely to continue over the next five days at least, with the Shivamogga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur districts on 'orange' alert and Hassan on 'yellow'. The Tungabhadra dam, like most reservoirs, rivers, lakes and water bodies, has swelled with excess rain water. As water levels rose to full capacity, officials were forced to release as much as 1,15,344 cusecs on Wednesday, the Deccan Herald said. The death toll remains at 32, officials said.
Vietnamese airline announces three new direct routes from Bengaluru
Vietnamese carrier Vietjet on Thursday announced it will connect Bengaluru with Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon). The announcement comes close on the heels of the South-east Asian carrier launching direct routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Besides, the airline has already announced its plans to start flight services connecting Mumbai and New Delhi with Southeast Asia's favoured beach destination Phu Quoc islands from early September.
