SDPI set to field Praveen Nettaru murder accused in Karnataka Assembly polls

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is set to field Shafi Bellare, one of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case, from Puttur constituency in the coming Karnataka Assembly elections.

A video footage of SDPI state president Abdul Majeed making the announcement at a party convention in Puttur recently has gone viral on the social media.

However, the party’s Dakshina Kannada district secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathoor speaking to reporters on Monday said the party had not taken a final decision on the candidature of Bellare.

The party had plans to field him in Puttur, he said, adding an announcement on this will be made within three days. He said the SDPI will field candidates in all the eight assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA had arrested Shafi Bellare in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on July 26 last year.

Bellare is one of the 20 accused in the chargesheet filed before the NIA special court on January 20.