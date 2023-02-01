Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / SDPI to contest in 100 seats in upcoming Karnataka assembly polls

SDPI to contest in 100 seats in upcoming Karnataka assembly polls

bengaluru news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 09:42 AM IST

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest in 100 seats in the coming assembly elections in Karnataka, SDPI state secretary Afasar Kodlipete said on Tuesday.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest eight seats in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest eight seats in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will contest in 100 seats in the coming assembly elections in Karnataka, SDPI state secretary Afasar Kodlipete said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters in Udupi, he said the first list of the SDPI candidates has already been released. The party will contest eight seats in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

He said the JD(S)-Congress government and the BJP government had proved to be 'failures' in the last five years. The present BJP government is steeped in corruption, he alleged.

READ | After PFI ban, SDPI tries hard to re-group its cadres in Kerala

After the BJP government came to power, five percent commission is being sought for approval of projects and 40 percent commission to pass the bills, he claimed.

The SDPI leader further alleged that VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell was involved in all the murders of Muslims in Udupi and DK districts since 2016.

He wondered why the state government is no taking action against his reported speech claiming that Hindu youths had murdered Fazil of Surathkal to avenge the killing BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru.

ALSO READ | BJP divided over impact of PFI ban on Karnataka polls

He charged the BJP government with adopting a 'discriminatory approach' towards cases involving the murder of Muslim youths.

While Praveen Nettaru murder case was handed over to NIA, the murder cases of Jaleel at Katipalla and Fazil in Surathkal were not handed over to central agencies, he said.

SDPI Udupi district president Shahid Ali and party candidate for Kaup assembly segment Hanif Muloor were present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka politics karnataka assembly election + 2 more
bengaluru karnataka politics karnataka assembly election + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out