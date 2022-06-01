Security stepped up in Hassan after idols for museum vandalised
Security was stepped up in Karnataka’s Hassan district after miscreants reportedly vandalised several idols of deities being made for a private museum, police said on Tuesday
Ten out of 60 idols, which were made out of plaster and kept in a private property near Amaragiri Malekal Tirupati Temple, were found damaged on Tuesday morning. The property, where the museum is supposed to be set up, is managed by the temple administration, police said.
“The construction work for the museum has been going for a while and those working at the museum were staying nearby. On Monday night, four men had reportedly come to the temple pond, which is located around 200 metres from the room where the idols were kept, for a swim,” superintendent of police (SP) Srinivas Gowda said.
“As the four men reportedly began smoking and creating a ruckus, a few women labourers who were working at the museum questioned them. An argument broke out between the two sides during which two men reportedly began damaging the idols. The two men ran away after the women began shouting for help,” the SP said.
Following the incident, police on Tuesday launched a search operation to nab the miscreants.
“We have started a probe and we are on the lookout for these men. So far, we have not received any information. The only thing we know is that they spoke in Kannada,” Gowda said.
No CCTV cameras were installed and no security was deployed at the property, Gowda said. “We have given strict instructions to the temple authorities to ensure these security measures are put in place at the earliest. Meanwhile, we are intensifying police deployment around the temple,” he added.
Police also stepped up vigil after several right-wing groups staged a protest against the incident. Police also dismissed social media posts which claimed and urged citizens not to believe in rumours.
“We have set up additional checkpoints and increased beat patrol as well. As of now, there are no problems. There were some social media posts, for which we have already issued a clarification,” Gowda said.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics