Security stepped up in Hassan after idols for museum vandalised

Ten out of 60 idols, which were made out of plaster and kept in a private property near Amaragiri Malekal Tirupati Temple in Karnataka’s Hassan district, were found damaged on Tuesday morning.
Published on Jun 01, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Security was stepped up in Karnataka’s Hassan district after miscreants reportedly vandalised several idols of deities being made for a private museum, police said on Tuesday

Ten out of 60 idols, which were made out of plaster and kept in a private property near Amaragiri Malekal Tirupati Temple, were found damaged on Tuesday morning. The property, where the museum is supposed to be set up, is managed by the temple administration, police said.

“The construction work for the museum has been going for a while and those working at the museum were staying nearby. On Monday night, four men had reportedly come to the temple pond, which is located around 200 metres from the room where the idols were kept, for a swim,” superintendent of police (SP) Srinivas Gowda said.

“As the four men reportedly began smoking and creating a ruckus, a few women labourers who were working at the museum questioned them. An argument broke out between the two sides during which two men reportedly began damaging the idols. The two men ran away after the women began shouting for help,” the SP said.

Following the incident, police on Tuesday launched a search operation to nab the miscreants.

“We have started a probe and we are on the lookout for these men. So far, we have not received any information. The only thing we know is that they spoke in Kannada,” Gowda said.

No CCTV cameras were installed and no security was deployed at the property, Gowda said. “We have given strict instructions to the temple authorities to ensure these security measures are put in place at the earliest. Meanwhile, we are intensifying police deployment around the temple,” he added.

Police also stepped up vigil after several right-wing groups staged a protest against the incident. Police also dismissed social media posts which claimed and urged citizens not to believe in rumours.

“We have set up additional checkpoints and increased beat patrol as well. As of now, there are no problems. There were some social media posts, for which we have already issued a clarification,” Gowda said.

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times.

