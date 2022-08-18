WATCH: Senior cop chills with locals (speaks Sanskrit) in Karnataka's Shivamogga

After violent clashes in Karnataka's Shivamogga this week between two communities over banners displaying Veer Savarkar, additional director general of police Alok Kumar has camped out in the area to keep a close watch on the law and order situation.

On Wednesday the senior cop shared a video of him visiting Mattur village and, in a surprising moment, spoke to local priests in Sanskrit. Mattur is widely seen as a 'Sanskrit-speaking village'.

"During my Shivamogga stay visited Mattur village... known as 'Sanskrit village of India'. Sanskrit is a classical language and sounds music to the ears. Had brief interaction in Sanskrit with the villagers. All Classical languages needs to be preserved and promoted," he tweeted.

Mattur is a village with around 5,000 residents, for many of whom Sanskrit is the primary form of communication. . The village is also known for having produced over 30 Sanskrit professors.

On Tuesday four people were arrested for alleged involvement in the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Shivamogga. One of the four accused was reportedly shot on leg after he tried attacking the police personnel. The communal tension was sparked in town over a banner featuring the image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during Independence Day celebrations. Section 144 was also imposed in Shivamogga to avoid further communal clashes between fringe groups in town