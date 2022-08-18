WATCH: Senior cop chills with locals (speaks Sanskrit) in Karnataka's Shivamogga
- Mattur village in Shivamogga district is known as the Sanskrit village of India where the primary language for communication is Sanskrit.
After violent clashes in Karnataka's Shivamogga this week between two communities over banners displaying Veer Savarkar, additional director general of police Alok Kumar has camped out in the area to keep a close watch on the law and order situation.
On Wednesday the senior cop shared a video of him visiting Mattur village and, in a surprising moment, spoke to local priests in Sanskrit. Mattur is widely seen as a 'Sanskrit-speaking village'.
"During my Shivamogga stay visited Mattur village... known as 'Sanskrit village of India'. Sanskrit is a classical language and sounds music to the ears. Had brief interaction in Sanskrit with the villagers. All Classical languages needs to be preserved and promoted," he tweeted.
Mattur is a village with around 5,000 residents, for many of whom Sanskrit is the primary form of communication. . The village is also known for having produced over 30 Sanskrit professors.
On Tuesday four people were arrested for alleged involvement in the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Shivamogga. One of the four accused was reportedly shot on leg after he tried attacking the police personnel. The communal tension was sparked in town over a banner featuring the image of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during Independence Day celebrations. Section 144 was also imposed in Shivamogga to avoid further communal clashes between fringe groups in town
-
Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape bid in Moga
Five days since three youngsters allegedly tried to rape an 18-year-old basketball player and pushed her off the roof of an indoor stadium in Punjab's Moga district, leaving her injured with multiple fractures, police are yet to make any arrest or headway. According to hospital sources, her condition is stable after she underwent jaw surgery. The incident took place on August 12, and all three accused have been on the run since.
-
Taste of life: The diet of Poona jail inmates during British rule
From the early 1920s, daily meals and rations provided to the convicts in Yerawada jail became a topic of discussion in Marathi newspapers when freedom fighters started protesting about the quality of food. The records of the prison department are so meagre on the subject of diet that not much information can be gathered from them. The prisoners were to be provided with firewood if they wished to cook for themselves.
-
Robbers loot ₹35 lakh from bank in Jamshedpur, tell customers they’re from CBI
A group of four armed robbers held the bank staff and customers hostage on gun point and decamped with around ₹30 lakh from the Mango branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur on Thursday, officials said. The customers said the robbers, who were wearing masks, seized their mobile phones saying they were from the (Central Bureau of Investigation). Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said the investigations have begun.
-
No terror angle, says Fadnavis on boat with 3 AK-series rifles near Raigarh beach
An abandoned boat containing three AK-series assault rifles and ten boxes was found along the Raigad coastline on Thursday morning, police said. The boat was spotted at the Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district, nearly 200km from Mumbai, early on Thursday. A police officer said some local residents went to check out the boat that appeared to have drifted to the beach. They found a box containing assault rifles and ammunition and immediately called the police.
-
Karnataka: Arun Singh meets Yediyurappa, says "party will expand under him"
A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was inducted into the new BJP parliamentary board, state BJP in-charge, Arun Singh met Yediyurappa on Thursday. "I congratulate him on his appointment. He is a senior leader and has been CM four times. BJP would be able to expand throughout southern parts of the country under him," said Arun Singh after meeting him. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also dropped from the Parliamentary board.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics