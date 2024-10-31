Shakti scheme in Karnataka to be revisited? ‘Some women willing to pay,’ says DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the Shakti scheme, the free bus scheme for all women in Karnataka, needs to be revisited. The scheme was implemented after the current Congress government came to power in 2023. He said that the government has been getting requests from a section of women to allow them to pay for tickets while commuting in state-run buses. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Here is what DK Shivakumar said

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “Many women have been communicating to us through social media and emails that they would like to pay for their tickets. We will discuss this.”

Shivakumar also said that there are complaints about conductors not accepting money from women willing to pay for their tickets. “About 5-10 percent of women say that the conductors are not taking money for the tickets even when they volunteer. I will soon hold a meeting with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to discuss this.”

Karnataka has four state-run bus corporations, and this scheme applies to all four bodies. The Congress party also believes that this scheme played a crucial role in helping the grand old party win the assembly poll mandate in Karnataka back in 2023. Later, the party promised and implemented a similar scheme in neighboring Telangana state, where bus travel is free for women.

The Shakti scheme applies only to the ordinary state-run bus services of Karnataka. Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa and EV Power Plus AC buses are excluded in this scheme. The scheme also doesn’t apply to buses that travel outside the state. 50 per cent seats on KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC’s ordinary and express buses will be reserved for men.