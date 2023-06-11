Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar distribute free tickets to women inside the bus. Watch

After launching the Shakti Yojane in Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar boarded a bus and distributed free tickets to women. Siddaramaiah also hoped that more women would step out of the bus and use the scheme. Siddaramaiah, DKS and Ramalinga Reddy distribute free tickets to women inside the bus.

Both DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah stepped into a BMTC bus and issued ‘pink tickets’ to women on board. Siddaramaiah said, “Previously, over 30 per cent women used to travel in state run buses. But during the BJP’s tenure, it came down to 24 per cent. The BJP leaders did not want women to step out of their houses.”

He also said that this scheme is dedicated to those mothers who take up the family responsibilities. He tweeted “The Shakti Yojane is dedicated to my sisters who are working hard with the responsibility of the family on their shoulders and for the female students who travel to schools and colleges dreaming of a bright future. The driving force behind this project is every woman of Kannada land who has not lost her passion for life despite the financial difficulties and has survived through the challenges. I sincerely wish that all the women of the state will take advantage of this scheme and become more empowered and self-reliant.”

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy asked all the women to get Shakti smart cards in the next three months. He said, “Our priority is to make travel convenient for women across Karnataka. We will also increase bus services in those routes where shortage is observed. All women across Karnataka can travel for free from 1pm today.”