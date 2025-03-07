Siddaramaiah reschedules Karnataka Budget presentation by 45 minutes due to ‘Rahukala’ : Report

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is presenting his 16th state budget today, made a last-minute decision to reschedule the presentation time. Originally planned for 11:00 AM, the budget speech was advanced by 45 minutes, beginning at 10:15 AM in Vidhana Soudha. This change was made to avoid 'Rahukala,' an inauspicious period according to Hindu astrology, which was set to begin at 10:30 AM, as per astrologers, reported Prajavani. CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar ahead of budget presentation(Savitha)

What is Rahukala?

Rahukala, in Hindu astrology, is considered an unfavorable time governed by the shadow planet Rahu. It is believed that any new venture or significant activity initiated during this period may encounter hurdles, delays, or failures. Rooted in ancient astrological texts, Rahu is associated with uncertainty, illusions, and disruptions. Therefore, many in South India, including political leaders, refrain from undertaking crucial events such as business deals, marriages, official functions, and now even budget presentations, during this time to avoid potential negative consequences.

The 2025-26 Karnataka state budget is projected to reach ₹4 lakh crore, a notable increase from the ₹3.71 lakh crore allocated for the current fiscal year. In a post on 'X,' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the extensive discussions he held in the past few days with cabinet ministers, senior government officials, farmer representatives, minority and backward-class organizations, and religious leaders.

"I have sincerely attempted to understand the aspirations of people from all communities, castes, and backgrounds in a non-partisan manner. Through this budget, I have tried to address their concerns positively," Siddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile, the opposition has criticized the Congress-led state government, with Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka calling this Siddaramaiah’s last budget, claiming that he will soon be removed from his position. He further accused the Congress government of failing to bring any meaningful developmental progress in the past two years.