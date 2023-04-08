Silver items worth 39 lakh belonging to Boney Kapoor seized in Karnataka: Report

In an unexpected turn of events, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday seized ₹39 lakh worth of silverware from a car allegedly belonging to film producer Boney Kapoor in poll-bound Karnataka, India Today reported. ECI seized silver items from a car that belonged to Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd, founded by Boney Kapoor.(HT Photo)

Officials reportedly recovered around 66 kilos of silverware, including bowls, spoons, plates and water mugs that were being transported without any documentation. The goods were being taken from Chennai to Mumbai in a BMW car, that was stopped at a check post near Davanagere at a toll in Hebbal in the early hours of Friday.

Officials from the ECI found that the silver items were kept in five boxes, and that the car was the property of a company called Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd, founded by Boney Kapoor. It was being driven by a man identified as Sultan Khan, while another passenger was called Hari Singh.

Officials have lodged a case against Hari Singh at the rural police station in Davanagere and further interrogation is in progress. After questioning by the police, Hari Singh reportedly confessed that the silver goods belonged to the film producer's family. Hindustan Times, however, could not verify this claim immediately, and police is yet to confirm if this is true.

This comes days after election duty officials seized 8.6 kilos of gold worth ₹1.47 crore and cash of ₹3.37 crore in Bengaluru. The Election Commissiion has also revealed that the enforcement agencies have made seizures totalling nearly ₹70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.

Karnataka is set to hold assembly elections on May 10, for which counting will be held on the 13th.