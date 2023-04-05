Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Freebies worth 12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Freebies worth 12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 05, 2023 05:56 PM IST

The seizures include cash ( ₹22.75 crore), liquor ( ₹24.45 crore) and freebies ( ₹12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly 70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Freebies worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka
Freebies worth 12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Also Read - ‘I will only…’: Kichcha Sudeep breaks his silence on contesting in K'taka polls

The seizures include cash ( 22.75 crore), liquor ( 24.45 crore) and freebies ( 12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release. As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. ".....the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to 69,36,17,467", it said.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) party. The ECI will also set up 58, 282 polling stations across 224 assembly constituencies in the state, marking the average number of voters per polling station at 883. Half of the polling stations will have a web casting facility and 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp material congress janata dal secular eci cash drug liquor mcc chief electoral officer results firs + 10 more
bjp material congress janata dal secular eci cash drug liquor mcc chief electoral officer results firs + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out