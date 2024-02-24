 Six killed in road accident at Karnataka's Belagavi district | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Six killed in road accident at Karnataka's Belagavi district

Six killed in road accident at Karnataka's Belagavi district

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 24, 2024 11:01 AM IST

While five persons died on the spot in the mishap which occurred on Friday, another succumbed to the injuries in hospital

Six persons died in a road accident at Datt Jamboti Road, about 90 km from here, police said on Saturday.

While five persons died on the spot in the mishap which occurred on Friday, another succumbed to the injuries in hospital, they said.

According to police, the accident took place when a car hit a parked two-wheeler and another two-wheeler subsequently as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Two persons who were standing near the parked vehicle sustained severe injuries and were admitted to hospital. One of them, Hanamant Malappa Malyagol, died in the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Eknath Bhimappa Padtari (22), Mallikarjun Ramappa Marathe (16), Akash Ramappa Marathe (14), Laxmi Ramappa Marathe (19) and Nagapa Laxman Yadavannavar (48). A case of accident was registered by the Murgod police. Bhimashankar Guled, Superintendent of Police, Belagavi district, said in the last three days as many 25 persons have died in road accidents in the district. He appealed to people to observe traffic rules, avoid speeding and save lives.

