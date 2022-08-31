Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Six try to burn themselves after Karnataka minister's threat over land dispute

Six try to burn themselves after Karnataka minister's threat over land dispute

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 04:28 PM IST

Karnataka tourism minister Anand Singh has been booked for allegedly threatening a family from the SC community over a land dispute while six members of the family who tried to immolate themselves in front of the police station have also been slapped with a case of attempted suicide.

A complaint lodged by D Polappa alleged that the Minister had threatened to burn his entire family.(Screengrab of Twitter video)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

A case has been registered against Karnataka Tourism, Ecology and Environment Minister Anand Singh for allegedly threatening a family, whose members later attempted to immolate themselves, over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The FIR has been registered against the Minister and three others following a complaint lodged by D Polappa, under the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC-ST Act, and sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, they said.

The case pertains to a dispute over a piece of land in a village in the district, between members of a community and Polappa, who belongs to SC community. During the Minister's visit to the village on Tuesday, the members of the community have requested him to help resolve the dispute.

In his complaint, Polappa alleged that the Minister had threatened to burn his entire family. The complainant arrived near the Hospet rural police station on Tuesday night with five of his relatives.

All of them tried to immolate themselves. However, they were rescued and taken to hospital, police said. A case was also registered against Polappa and five others for attempting suicide, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru crime crime news corruption corruption case
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP