Six-year-old boy loses eye after teacher’s alleged act in Karnataka school, booked
Authorities have now booked the teacher and five others, including Karnataka education department officials, in connection with the case.
In a disturbing incident from Karnataka's Chintamani talukx, a six-year-old boy, Yeshwant, permanently lost vision in his right eye—allegedly due to a classroom injury caused by a teacher over a year ago. Authorities have now booked the teacher and five others, including education department officials, in connection with the case.
The incident occurred on March 6, 2024, at a government school, when Yeshwant was in Class 1. While attempting to discipline students in the classroom, a teacher allegedly flung a stick toward a group of children. The stick struck Yeshwant in his right eye, causing an injury that, at the time, appeared minor.
Initially, the boy’s parents did not grasp the seriousness of the injury. However, as his condition deteriorated in the following days, they consulted an ophthalmologist in Chintamani, who then referred them to the district hospital for further treatment.
Doctors at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital conducted two surgeries on the child in December 2024, attempting to repair the damage. Despite these efforts, the child's vision did not improve. A subsequent consultation at a private hospital confirmed the family’s worst fears — the child had lost complete vision in his right eye.
Outraged by the lack of accountability and medical outcome, the boy's family, along with local residents, staged a protest outside the Batlahalli police station. This led to the registration of an FIR against the teacher and five others, including the local Block Education Officer.
A senior police official confirmed that a case has been filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to physical assault, and sections of the Juvenile Justice Act have also been invoked.
Investigations are underway, and police said further action will be taken based on the evidence collected and medical reports.
