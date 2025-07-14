Swiggy delivery agent brutally assaulted in Bengaluru for stopping at traffic signal: Report

A delivery executive in Bengaluru working with Swiggy was beaten up by three unidentified men at a traffic signal near Modi Hospital Junction late Sunday night in what appears to be yet another case of road rage, NDTV reported. The incident, which was caught on camera, has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of gig workers on city roads. (Representational Image)(Reuters)

The incident, which was caught on camera, has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of gig workers on city roads.

The altercation took place when the delivery rider had halted his bike at a red light. The men in a car behind him reportedly honked and demanded that he move forward, despite the signal still being red. When the rider explained that he was following traffic rules, a heated argument broke out, the report added.

As per the publication, the situation quickly escalated, with all three occupants of the vehicle stepping out and allegedly attacking the rider. The video clip shows the men repeatedly punching and kicking him before speeding away, leaving the victim injured and bleeding on the roadside.

The delivery executive later approached the Basaveshwaranagar Police Station and filed a complaint, claiming that the attackers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Police officials confirmed that they had received the complaint and said an investigation was underway.

No arrests have been made so far.

Recently, 25-year-old delivery executive lost his life after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus allegedly ran over him at Mysuru Bank Circle in central Bengaluru during the early hours of Friday, The Hindu reported.

The deceased, identified as Azhar Pasha, was a resident of Neelasandra and reportedly worked for an e-commerce platform. According to the Upparpete traffic police, Pasha was returning home from work when a Tirupati-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collided with his motorcycle, causing fatal injuries.

