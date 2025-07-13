Bengaluru man searching for life partner online duped of 44 lakh in cyber fraud: Report

A man from western Bengaluru lost ₹44 lakh after falling prey to a cyber fraud disguised as an online romance and investment opportunity, reported Deccan Herald. The incident, which unfolded over a few days, is now under investigation by the city’s cybercrime cell. Cyber police officials suspect the fraud may be part of a wider network targeting individuals through fake social media profiles. (Representational Image/Pixabay)

How the scam got unfolded?

According to the victim, who was reportedly looking for a life partner, came in contact with a woman claiming to be “Archana” through Instagram. After a brief exchange of messages, the two began chatting regularly. Within days, the woman introduced him to a supposed Bitcoin investment platform, promising high returns and urging him to try small transactions initially.

Convinced by her tone and the legitimacy of the website, the man began transferring money in instalments to multiple bank accounts. The returns appeared credible at first, which encouraged him to continue investing. However, trouble began when he attempted to withdraw his supposed profits, only to be met with repeated prompts to deposit more money to “unlock” his earnings.

By the time the man realised he had been scammed, he had already transferred close to ₹44 lakh. It was only after discussing the matter with friends that he suspected foul play and approached the Central CEN Crime Police Station, where a formal complaint has been registered.

Cyber police officials suspect the fraud may be part of a wider network targeting individuals through fake social media profiles and unregulated crypto investment platforms. Investigators are now tracing the bank accounts used in the transactions and analysing digital trails linked to the fraudulent website.