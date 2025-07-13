Karnataka Congress MLA bats for Nitin Gadkari as PM Modi's successor, cites RSS chief's 75-year rule

Karnataka's senior Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna on Saturday stirred political discussion by naming Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as a worthy successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress MLA Belur Gopala Krishna

Gopalakrishna’s comments came in response to Bhagwat’s remarks at an event in Nagpur, where the RSS leader referenced Sangh ideologue Moropant Pingley's principle of stepping down from positions of power after 75. While the RSS chief did not name any individuals, his statement has reignited debates around internal BJP succession planning.

What Gopalakrishna said?

“Nitin Gadkari should be the next Prime Minister of the country,” Gopalakrishna told reporters. “He is connected to the common man and has made significant contributions to national development, especially in the area of highway infrastructure. The people of this country recognise his service and the values he stands for.”

The Congress leader also referred to a recent speech by Gadkari in which the Union Minister reportedly voiced concern about the widening wealth gap in the country, stating that the rich are becoming richer while the poor struggle to survive.

“This shows Gadkari has a deeper vision for inclusive development. Such people deserve a chance to lead. If the RSS believes in retiring leaders after 75, then it’s time for a change, and Gadkari fits the bill,” Gopalakrishna added.

Taking aim at the BJP, the Congress MLA accused the party of applying double standards when it came to age limits in leadership. He pointed to the case of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was reportedly forced to resign after turning 75, a move many believed came under pressure from the central leadership.

“Yediyurappa built the BJP in Karnataka and was made to resign in tears after crossing 75. Why a different rule for Modi ji?” Gopalakrishna asked. “If Modi could apply this rule to Yediyurappa, then surely it should apply to himself too. Mohan Bhagwat has only reiterated that leaders should step aside after 75. So, I believe the time has come for someone like Gadkari to take over.”

The Congress legislator made it clear that no leader from his party had raised questions about Modi’s age or tenure, and his remarks were in context with statements from within the Sangh Parivar itself.

(With PTI inputs)