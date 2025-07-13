DK Shivakumar not in a rush to become CM, says brother DK Suresh amid leadership speculation

Amid ongoing speculation about a possible mid-term change in leadership in Karnataka, former Lok Sabha MP DK Suresh on Saturday put the rumours to rest, stating that his brother and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is neither in a hurry nor under pressure to assume the Chief Minister’s role. DK Suresh said as a common man also, he will be happy if his brother becomes Karnataka chief minister.

“DK Shivakumar is neither rushing to become CM nor facing any kind of pressure,” Suresh told reporters, in response to recent discussions in political circles and media reports.

His comments come just days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly stated that he would serve the full five-year term, pushing back against rumours of a leadership switch. Suresh reiterated that there is complete clarity within the party about the current leadership arrangement.

“There is no confusion within the Congress party,” he said. “The high command, Siddaramaiah, and even Shivakumar have clearly addressed this. Still, I don’t understand why the media continues to speculate.”

Suresh emphasized that Shivakumar is fully focused on his responsibilities as Deputy CM and continues to work in line with the directions of the party leadership. “The CM post is not vacant right now. DK Shivakumar is performing his duties with commitment and following the party’s roadmap,” he said.

He also stressed Shivakumar’s loyalty to the Congress, stating that he has always respected the high command’s decisions and remains a dedicated party worker.

Following the Congress victory in the May 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there had been intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the Chief Ministerial post. Eventually, the party appointed Siddaramaiah as CM and Shivakumar as Deputy CM — a move that was widely seen as a compromise to balance internal party dynamics.

At the time, reports hinted at an informal “rotational chief minister” agreement, suggesting Shivakumar could take over midway through the term. However, such an arrangement was never officially confirmed by the party.

(With ANI inputs)