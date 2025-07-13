Two MRPL operators die after inhaling toxic gas during routine inspection in Mangaluru

A routine inspection at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) turned fatal on Saturday when two senior operators lost their lives after inhaling hydrogen sulfide gas inside the refinery premises, officials confirmed. Two people died in Mangaluru after inhaling toxic gas during routine inspection.(Representational)

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra, 33, from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and Bijil Prasad, also 33, hailing from Kerala. Both were seasoned professionals tasked with regular inspection duties when the tragic incident unfolded.

According to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, the workers were wearing protective masks at the time of inspection. However, a minor hydrogen sulfide gas leak in the area led to them inhaling the toxic substance, causing them to collapse atop a tank platform.

“They were found unconscious and were immediately rushed to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, they could not be saved and succumbed during treatment,” Reddy said. He confirmed that the gas leak was swiftly contained by MRPL’s fire and safety personnel.

The exact cause of the leak is yet to be determined, but preliminary findings suggest the gas release occurred during regular inspection operations. Authorities are investigating whether any lapses in safety protocols contributed to the incident.

Police said a case would be registered based on the statements provided by the families of the deceased.

(With ANI inputs)