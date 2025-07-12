Kannada actor Manjula Shruthi attacked by husband was stabbed in ribs, neck day after reconciliation

Manjula Shruthi, a Kannada actor, was reportedly stabbed by her husband over suspicion of infidelity earlier this month at the Muneshwara Layout under the jurisdiction of Hanumanthanagar police station, a locality in the Banashankari suburb of Karnataka's South Bangalore. Amresh reportedly objected to Shruthi's “behavior”, straining their relationship.(Pixaby/Representative)

Shruthi is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

Manjula Shruthi, who has featured in serials like Amruthadhaare, was attacked by her husband Amresh, an auto driver, on July 4, according to a news agency ANI report.

Shruthi and Amresh tied the knot 20 years ago after a love affair and have two children together. They had been living in a rented house in Hanumanthanagar.

However, Amresh and Shruti used to fight frequently due to differences in their married life.

Shruthi attacked ‘day after reconciliation’

Shruthi separated from him three months ago, the ANI report said adding she also filed a dowry and harrasment complaint against her husband.

"Manjula alias Shruti, who had acted in some television serials, had fallen in love with Amaresh (49) and married him. Amaresh is an auto driver. Both were married 20 years ago. The couple has two children. Investigation revealed that they used to fight frequently due to differences in their married life. Three months ago, Manjula had filed a complaint with the police alleging dowry and harassment against her husband. The couple had settled down together again only last Thursday after mediation.," ANI news agency quoted West Division DCP S Girish.

The couple reconciled last Thursday, only for their reconciliation to take a fatal turn.

The very next day, Amresh allegedly attacked Shruthi when their children were away for college, the report said.

Amresh first used pepper spray and then stabbed her multiple times in the ribs, thigh, along with her neck and also reportedly banged her head against the wall.

The police said, “Later, neighbours came there, broke up the fight, and admitted him to Victoria Hospital."

The Hanumanthanagar police have filed a case of attempted murder and arrested Amresh.