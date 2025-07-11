GhaziabadA 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his 33-year-old wife to death at her rented house near Sahibabad on Wednesday evening. After the incident, he walked to the Tila Morh police station along with a knife. The man suspected that his wife was in a relationship with another man, said police. Man bludgeons wife to death, visits police station to surrender

Both the suspect and his wife are natives of Meerut, and the suspect moved to Garima Garden in Ghaziabad about one-and-half months ago, while his wife moved to a nearby rented house in Shamshad Colony about 15 days ago, said police. The officials from Tila Morh police station said that both the areas are located close to each other, and the suspect saw his wife and her house a couple of days ago.

“It was around 6pm on Wednesday when the suspect arrived at his wife’s house with a large knife and stabbed her multiple times following an argument. Thereafter, he arrived at the police station. In between, the police received a call from the woman’s neighbours about the incident. The police reached the spot and found that the woman had died due to excessive bleeding. The man was arrested along with the murder weapon,” said Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Shalimar Garden.

“During questioning, it came to light that the couple had five children, and two of them were staying with a man in Meerut while a child was staying with the suspect in Ghaziabad. When the woman came to Ghaziabad, she brought two other children with her. The suspect told us that he suspected that his wife was having a relationship with the man in Meerut for about two years and she had been visiting him. This led to a dispute, and the suspect moved to Ghaziabad,” said ACP Singh.

The sister of the deceased woman filed a police complaint. An FIR for murder was registered under BNS section 103(1) and also under Section 4 of the Arms Act at Tila Morh police station.

“Since a knife of that size is prohibited, an additional section of the Arms Act was levied. The body was sent for autopsy, and reports are awaited,” said Rajendra Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Tila Morh police station.