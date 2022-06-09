'Talent has no boundaries': K'taka IT min at Bengaluru Tech Summit preparation
Speaking on the occasion of the grand celebration of the 25th (Silver Jubilee) edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) on Wednesday, state minister of IT/BT C N Ashwath Narayan said that the talent and skill have no boundaries in the context of globalisation, and Global Innovation Alliances (GIAs) partner countries should work together to innovate to reach beyond boundaries.
Offering an invitation to GIA partner countries to participate in the BTS-22 scheduled to be held from November 16 to November 18 in physical format at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, Narayan asked the Consul Generals to bring high-level delegations from their respective countries to participate in the event.
It was noted that the press conference cum consultation meeting with GIA partner countries organised by the Karnataka government took a dive into the "interesting areas" centred on cyberspace, outer space, clean tech, green tech, agro tech, health tech, Digitech, fintech, deep tech, e-mobility, aerospace, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and other such fields of emerging technology.
According to an official statement, "Consul Generals, Deputy Consul Generals, and Honorary Consul Generals of several countries who participated in the conference expressed their keenness to partner with Karnataka, their areas of focus to collaborate, and strengthen the bilateral trade on the emerging technological fronts."
Revealing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the BTS 22 in November, the state IT minister mentioned that the emerging technologies should focus on sustainability, affordability, and inclusivity, and stated that BTS-22 would create a platform to re-imagine ways of finding technological solutions to the existing challenges.
Consul Generals/ representatives of Germany, Israel, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Morocco, Netherlands, Denmark, France, Canada, Italy, Australia, Finland, UK, US-India Business Council attended the event both physically and virtually.
Notably, the Basavaraj Bommai governmnet in Karnataka has started the preparations of the silver jubilee edition of Bengaluru almost six months earlier and had already convened a meeting with industry experts, while also unveiling the logo of the event.
Kris Gopalakrishna, Chairperson, State Vision Group on IT, and Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of IT/BT, and S and T, were also present at the event. (ANI)
