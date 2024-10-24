TDP's Nara Lokesh invites Bengaluru MNCs to Andhra Pradesh after infrastructure challenges in tech capital

As Bengaluru made headlines once again all over with its infrastructure collapse post rainy days, the neighbouring states are already trying to poach the MNC investments from the tech capital. Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh urged the MNCs to move to his state and promised a world-class infrastructure for them at AP. TDP's Nara Lokesh called Bengaluru MNCs to move their base to Andhra Pradesh.

On October 21, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai alerted the ruling Congress party in Karnataka and said that MNCs had to look for alternative areas shift amid waterlogging in Bengaluru. In an X post, he wrote, “Lack of action by @CMofKarnataka @siddaramaiah @DKShivakumar @PriyankKharge on roads, drainage, traffic on ORR is leading to huge anger and is forcing many MNC’s to seriously consider expanding outside City. Promises made by CM, DCM repeatedly not upheld, trust down. This is very serious. CM/DCM should take urgent action to save the city and jobs. Never seen this kind of anger and pain in last 20 years. Very sad at the misgovernance of city, false promises, lack of action. Sad day for all of us to have such a non performing, callous, indifferent govt which treats its own citizens so badly.”

What Nara Lokesh said?

Responding to the X post, Nara Lokesh offered an alternative to the tech capital. He said, “Namaskaram @TVMohandasPai Sir. With humble regards, I would like to extend an invitation to all MNCs to Andhra Pradesh, where Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ncbn Garu has introduced new, business-friendly policies. We view industries as vital stakeholders in our state’s welfare and growth.”

Lokesh also claimed that Andhra Pradesh is ready with the world-class infrastructure and supportive business ecosystem. “We are ready to offer world-class infrastructure and an exceptional business ecosystem, ensuring both ease and speed of doing business,” Lokesh added.

Meanwhile, Mohandas Pai said that it is too early for companies to move Andhra Pradesh and alleged that former CM YS Jagan had ruined the state during his previous term. He said, “Action on ground is needed not mere words as Babu garu @ncbn did in Hyderabad long ago. Jagan has ruined Andhra's reputation by giving up Amravati.”