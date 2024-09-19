Telugu Choreographer Jani Master arrested in Bengaluru over sexual assault charges: Report

In a significant development, authorities have apprehended renowned choreographer Jani Master in Bengaluru, after an intensive search by as many as four Special Operation Teams (SOT). Jani Master, who had been evading arrest in connection with a sexual assault case, was reportedly planning to flee the country and had been moving across North India, the Times Now reported. However, acting on a tip-off, the police managed to locate and detain him. Efforts are now underway to transfer him to Hyderabad, where he is expected to appear in court on Friday, the report noted. Jani Master has choreographed for Telugu, Tamil and Hindi songs.

Jani Master faces multiple charges, including violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations revealed that one of his alleged victims was a minor at the time of the incidents, the publication said. The Telangana Women's Commission confirmed that the survivor had formally lodged a complaint, prompting increased security measures for her protection, given the high-profile nature of the case.

The choreographer, who has won national acclaim, has been accused of being a repeat offender. Allegations against him include the repeated rape, harassment, and assault of a 21-year-old female choreographer, who had been working as his assistant, the report further stated.

In addition to legal proceedings, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has stepped in, urging unions and industry federations to bar Jani Master from performing his professional duties. The TFCC's intervention signals growing pressure from within the entertainment industry to address the serious charges against the once-celebrated figure.

This comes in the backdrop of a recent controversy after the release of the Justice Hema committee report, which is a 235 page document detailing incidents of sexual assault in the Malayalam film industry. This followed calls for a similar panel to be formed in the Kannada film industry as well.