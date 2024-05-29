Tensions prevailed at Karnataka’s Bellur after two groups clash

Tensions prevailed at Bellur in Mandya district after a clash broke out between two groups on Monday night. Security has been beefed up in the town to prevent any untoward incidents, police said. HT Image

Bellur police station registered a case, alleging, that a group of Muslim youths broke into the house of R Abhilash (26) and threatened to kill him. In response, hundreds of people protested outside the police station on Monday night, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

On May 25, Abhilash while riding a bike accidentally touched another bike ridden by a group of youths, causing an altercation. The situation escalated, resulting in the youths attacking Abhilash, said police.

Allegedly, the group later entered Abhilash’s house and issued threats. However, Muslim youths have filed counter-complaints, accusing Abhilash and others of attacking them.

Abhilash, who was injured in the incident, is currently receiving treatment at Adichunchanagiri Medical College Hospital. JD(S) leader and former MLA Suresh Gowda visited the hospital on Tuesday to inquire about his health.

“After the Congress government came to power, assaults and harassment of Hindus by other communities rose due to appeasement politics,” Suresh Gowda alleged. “The government itself is supporting assaults and murders of Hindus due to vote-bank politics.”

“We have registered two separate cases based on complaints filed by both parties,” Mandya superintendent of police (SP) N Yatish told HT. “The first complaint was filed by the father of injured R Abhilash.”

“Another complaint was filed by other community youths, and we registered under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons), 504 (intentional insult, provocation), and 506 (criminal intimidation, threat) at Bellur police station, and the investigation is ongoing,” SP said.

Two more complaints have been filed by Abilash’s relatives about threats issued by the youths. Police are currently verifying these complaints.

Yatish and South Range inspector general of police (IGP) Amit Singh visited the scene to inspect and assess the situation.