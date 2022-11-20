'Terror link will be cracked soon': Karnataka minister on Mangaluru blast

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the state police - along with the central security forces - have started probing the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case that was reported on Saturday. His remarks came shortly after the state's top cop - Praveen Sood - confirmed the incident was an "act of terror". In a video statement, Araga Jnanendra said, "Yesterday afternoon in Mangaluru, a blast was reported in a moving autorickshaw. The driver who was injured in this incident is undergoing treatment and he is not in a position to speak now. After the investigation, the Karnataka Police confirmed it as an act of terror."

"Behind the blast, there might be major terrorist organisations. All the details will come out in a day or two," he underlined. The minister also said that the Karavali region has been facing such incidents for many years now. “In last few years, the Karavali region has seen many similar incidents and the investigation is initiated in that angle as well. The truth will be revealed soon,” added the state minister.

CCTV visuals from the location showed the autorickshaw catching fire after an explosion. The autorickshaw driver and a passenger suffered burn injuries following the incident.

On Sunday morning, Karantaka DGP (Director general of police), Praveen Sood, confirmed the blast was "a terror act". “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. (The) Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies," he tweeted.