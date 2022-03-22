The Hijab Row So Far in 10 points -
- In the latest development, the Government has decided not to let pre-university II students in Karnataka who took part in hijab protests, to sit for a re-examination because they had boycotted their practical exams.
Here is the Hijab row in ten points -
1. Dec 28: A government school in Udupi district barred six students from entering the classroom because they were wearing hijabs.
2. Jan 13: Girls protested in front of Udupi pre-university college, demanded entry into classrooms
3. Jan 31: Petition filed in HC challenging Udupi Government PU College's decision
4. Feb 10: The Karnataka HC passed an interim order allowing the opening of colleges but said no student should wear “religious clothes” in colleges where 'the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/ uniform” until the court decides on the matter.
5. Mar 7: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders in and around Bengaluru schools and colleges till Mar 22 wherein any gathering, agitation or protests within 200 metres around schools, PU colleges and degree colleges was barred.
6. Mar 15: Karnataka High Court verdict: The HC dismissed petitions challenging a government order barring hijabs in schools and colleges in the state, with a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi saying wearing hijabs is not an ‘essential religious practice’ in Islam.
7. Mar 16: Students from Udupi and other areas of Karnataka approached the Supreme Court with multiple appeals challenging the HC verdict.
8. Mar 17: The Muslim community in Karnataka called for a state-wide bandh in protest of the Karnataka HC's ruling regarding the uniform policy in educational institutions.
9. Mar 20: All three Karnataka high court judges, who delivered the verdict on pleas challenging the state order restricting hijabs in educational institutes, get Y-category security cover after receiving death threats.
10. Mar 21: Govt denies re-exams to student protestors who skipped exams due to hijab ban.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
