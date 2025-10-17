'They did not spare Gandhi, who am I?': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slams BJP, RSS

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday launched a scathing critique of the BJP and RSS, calling their approach to public gatherings “the most poisonous for society” and linking it to the historical setbacks faced by figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the state Cabinet has approved steps to consolidate rules regarding public gatherings on government premises. “Based on my letter to the Chief Minister, the cabinet has decided that all regulations concerning gatherings on government institutions and public spaces will be consolidated into a new rule. This will ensure that anyone holding an event or celebration must seek prior permission from authorities. Failure to comply will attract legal action,” he said according to news agency PTI.

Kharge added, “This is the SOP of the RSS and BJP… This thought ultimately led to the demise of Mahatma Gandhi and the defeat of Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is the most poisonous thought for society. If they did not spare such great people, who am I?”

He also accused the BJP of deflecting from substantive issues by resorting to personal attacks. “Instead of making personal jibes against me, the BJP should answer the questions I have asked… Why are they speaking on behalf of the RSS? Can’t RSS defend itself?” he questioned.

Security around Kharge’s Sadashivanagar residence has been heightened following threats he reportedly received after his remarks on restricting RSS activities in government schools and colleges. Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed a detailed investigation is underway to trace the origin and motive of the threats.

Kharge had earlier alleged that government officers have been speaking against the Congress government at RSS events, prompting his letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting enforcement of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which mandate political neutrality for civil servants.

“It is not my rule; it is the Karnataka Civil Service rule. Civil servants cannot participate in programs or be associated with politically inclined organizations. Yet, PDOs, village accountants, and other officers have been addressing RSS events against the government. This must be implemented,” he said.

Officials who participated in the RSS centenary celebrations have reportedly received show-cause notices and face potential suspension. “I’ve already issued notices in my department, and suspensions will follow in a day or two,” Kharge added.

Clarifying his position, Kharge said following an ideology is acceptable, but civil servants must adhere to state rules. He emphasized that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

