This "Meter fare only" auto in Bengaluru shocks city's residents

An auto rickshaw on Bengaluru roads took internet by storm after it displayed a board that read, “Meter fare only.” It is very unusual of Bengaluru auto drivers to give a ride based on the pre-installed meters in their autos and this auto rickshaw went viral on Twitter.

The picture was shared from a handle named Sakyutu Guru on Twitter with the caption, “In a world full of "ಮೀಟರ್ ಹಾಕಲ್ಲ" (No meter fares), Be this guy! (Sic)” It received love from many residents of the city who are habituated to regular arguments over the auto fare with auto drivers.

A user named Pooja wrote, “Pleasant surprise.. one in a few thousands maybe!! (Sic)”

Another user named Vijay wrote, “If most autos in Bengaluru start applying metered rates they can easily take back the market share from ola uber (Sic)”

Recently, the Karnataka High Court allowed the cab aggregators to run auto rickshaw services with an excess fare of 10% to the government's fixed cap prices in the state. Ola and Uber had challenged the Karnataka government's auto rickshaw service ban on taxi apps in high court that was issued on October 6.

In November last year, the Karnataka government raised the meter fares of auto drivers in the state. The price is increased to Rs. 30 from Rs. 25 for the first two kilometers and base price per every kilometer is increased to Rs. 15 from Rs. 13.

