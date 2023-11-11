close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / This Udupi's mouth-watering breakfast menu impresses Anand Mahindra, plans a trip. Watch

This Udupi's mouth-watering breakfast menu impresses Anand Mahindra, plans a trip. Watch

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 11, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Plans Trip to Udupi After Viral Breakfast Rap Video

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra said that Karnataka’s temple town and popular tourist spot Udupi will be his next travel destination, after a video of ‘breakfast rap’ by a restaurant staff went viral on social media. The coastal town, which is known for its breath-taking beaches and scrumptious food, is also popular for its breakfast joints.

This Udupi's mouth-watering breakfast menu impresses Anand Mahindra. Watch(HT photo)
This Udupi's mouth-watering breakfast menu impresses Anand Mahindra. Watch(HT photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro introduces QR code group ticketing facility. Details

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In a video shared by an X handle called Visit Udupi, an elderly man was seen explaining the long list of available breakfast dishes, mostly the Udupi specials. Anand Mahindra said that even a ‘Chat GPT’ generated menu wouldn’t match the long list. He wrote, “Even a ChatGPT generated breakfast menu wouldn’t match the ‘search’ capability of this gent from the Shree Vittal Tea Coffee House, Udupi. It’s next on my ever-expanding travel bucket list. Incredible Udupi.”

The internet is already craving for the Udupi breakfast after the video took internet by storm. A user wrote, “Every place in India had /has a "udupi hotel" ..and that brand has its own value of being perceived for hygiene , taste and quality. It's like "darjelling tea". That name is enough. No major actor branded these names but these are time-tested brands that have lived a lifetime.”

Another user wrote, “Udupi is a culturally rich, beautiful coastal city. Best Healthcare and Educational facility is available in this small town. 365 days spiritual discourses and traditions goes on in this Krishna temple town . For non vegitarians best seafood/Kori rotti,/neere dosa chicken sukka.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out