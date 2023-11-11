This Udupi's mouth-watering breakfast menu impresses Anand Mahindra, plans a trip. Watch

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra said that Karnataka’s temple town and popular tourist spot Udupi will be his next travel destination, after a video of ‘breakfast rap’ by a restaurant staff went viral on social media. The coastal town, which is known for its breath-taking beaches and scrumptious food, is also popular for its breakfast joints. This Udupi's mouth-watering breakfast menu impresses Anand Mahindra. Watch(HT photo)

In a video shared by an X handle called Visit Udupi, an elderly man was seen explaining the long list of available breakfast dishes, mostly the Udupi specials. Anand Mahindra said that even a ‘Chat GPT’ generated menu wouldn’t match the long list. He wrote, “Even a ChatGPT generated breakfast menu wouldn’t match the ‘search’ capability of this gent from the Shree Vittal Tea Coffee House, Udupi. It’s next on my ever-expanding travel bucket list. Incredible Udupi.”

The internet is already craving for the Udupi breakfast after the video took internet by storm. A user wrote, “Every place in India had /has a "udupi hotel" ..and that brand has its own value of being perceived for hygiene , taste and quality. It's like "darjelling tea". That name is enough. No major actor branded these names but these are time-tested brands that have lived a lifetime.”

Another user wrote, “Udupi is a culturally rich, beautiful coastal city. Best Healthcare and Educational facility is available in this small town. 365 days spiritual discourses and traditions goes on in this Krishna temple town . For non vegitarians best seafood/Kori rotti,/neere dosa chicken sukka.”

