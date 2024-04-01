Three bikers in Bengaluru were arrested on Monday for allegedly harassing a group of women inside the car by chasing them on the Koramangala-Madiwala route on Sunday night. In the viral video, one of the men on the bike even tried to open a car door while the vehicle was on the run. Three bikers arrested in Bengaluru for chasing and harassing women. VIDEO

In a video, one of the women in the car was crying out loud and asking police for help on a call while she was driving the vehicle. A group of men on two or three bikes were chasing her and asking her to open the door. They further tried blocking the car's way and were involved in a road rage. The woman in the car was seen saying, “He is abusing me and trying to open the door. They are punching the vehicle. Please help.”

Bengaluru police responded to the viral video that took the internet by storm and said that FIRs have been registered against the accused. Three bikers who were seen in the video are arrested, according to Bengaluru police.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast Bengaluru) CK Baba appreciated the women for being alert and calling the police for help in the emergency. In a X post, he wrote, “Thank you for bringing this incident to our attention. We take road safety and incidents of road rage very seriously. This is to inform you that immediate action was taken immediately, and an FIR has been registered. The accused have been apprehended.”

He further appealed to the residents to dial 112 and inform police for any help in an emergency situation. “It's imperative for citizens to report such incidents promptly to the police through 112 for swift response and necessary action. Additionally, let's all commit to obeying road traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road,” he added further.