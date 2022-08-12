Three more witnesses examined in Gauri Lankesh murder trial
Three more witnesses, including two policemen, were examined in the Gauri Lankesh murder trial at the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crime on Thursday. Trial Judge CM Joshi presided over the trial. Police inspector Shiva Reddy, who arrived at the murder scene was examined by the special public prosecutor and also questioned by the defence.
Reddy took Parashuram Waghmore, the accused shooter who pulled the trigger on Gauri Lankesh to the crime scene after his arrest in 2018. A jacket and shoes similar to the ones Waghmore had allegedly used was purchased to recreate the crime scene. The defence in its cross examination questioned the absence of bills for these purchase. The inspector had received an anonymous call from a phone booth informing him about the murder. He had collected CCTV footage from four apartments and a hospital from around the crime scene.
The second witness who was examined on Thursday was VN Kalageri, assistant engineer, Public Works Department. He was the one who drew the map of the crime scene for the police investigation. The defence in its cross examination, questioned whether Kalageri had really visited the crime scene. The third witness, Vinod Kumar, a constable was also examined as witness. Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwarinagar home on September 5, 2017.
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
Long weekend, potholes cause traffic jam in Thane
The worst-hit were the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder Road. Potholes on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway added to the woes of the commuters who were stuck for hours in the traffic. Even ambulances found it difficult to commute from the highway. Traffic jams were also reported on the several internal roads of Thane, especially the Majiwada Circle, Teen Hath Naka.
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall for ghat regions around Pune till August 15
The city will likely witness light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, whereas ghat regions around Pune are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall till August 15, said India Meteorological Department officials. As per the extended range forecast issued by the IMD on Friday, rainfall is likely to be normal in most parts of Maharashtra till August 19. On Friday, Tamhini ghat received 31.5 cm of rainfall in 24 hours.
Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the 'up' line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26.
