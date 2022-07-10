Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district
bengaluru news

Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district

Posts on the tremors also appeared on the social media.
The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited. (Representative Photo)
The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited. (Representative Photo)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said.

Posts on the tremors also appeared on the social media.

Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise.

The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said. The region is experiencing the tremors after a gap of more than a week.

Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in neighbouring Kodagu district.

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru
bengaluru
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter. (AP File Photo)

    IndiGo's technicians protest against low salaries, go on sick leave

    A sizeable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Sunday. On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for Air India's recruitment drive.

  • Workers repair umbrellas on a rainy day in Karad on Saturday,&nbsp;

    Maharashtra rain: 9 died in last 24 hours, 76 since June; more showers predicted

    A total of 76 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department on Sunday. 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1. Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district in the state, news agency ANI reported.

  • File photos of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

    Uddhav and Shinde camp MLAs get show cause notices for defection: Report

    Show cause notices have been issued to the Shiv Sena's 53 of the 55 legislators in Maharashtra - 39 of the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray group. The notices have been issued by the legislature secretary for disqualification on grounds of defection under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly rules. According to a PTI report, MLAs from both the sides have received the notices.

  • Some of the group members during the launch of the Chandigarh Chapter of ROFL. (Photo: Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

    Because being single doesn’t have to be lonely

    This group of people bound by the common status of being single are anything but lonely. ROFL (or ROFLers) is a social network of singles, over the age of 35, aimed at providing a platform for introductions in real and professional life. The Chandigarh chapter of ROFL, spearheaded by educationist Roopam Singh, was launched over a cocktail party at Chandigarh Golf Association, Sector 6 on Saturday evening.

  • Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts.

    Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka

    Muslims in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday celebrated Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) with traditional fervour and gaiety. Khateeb Hafeel Ashraf Sakafti at Muloor Juma masjid in Kaup, Maulana Mufti Saddam at Kundapur Juma Masjid, and Maulana Zahir Ahmed Alkasmi at Jamia Masjid in Karkala led the prayers in Udupi district. Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out