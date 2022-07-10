Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district
Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said.
Posts on the tremors also appeared on the social media.
Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise.
The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said. The region is experiencing the tremors after a gap of more than a week.
Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in neighbouring Kodagu district.
The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday’s tremor is awaited.
IndiGo's technicians protest against low salaries, go on sick leave
A sizeable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Sunday. On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for Air India's recruitment drive.
Maharashtra rain: 9 died in last 24 hours, 76 since June; more showers predicted
A total of 76 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 and of them, nine died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department on Sunday. 125 animals have also lost their lives in the rain/flood-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1. Meanwhile, a flood-like situation occurred in different areas of the Gadchiroli district in the state, news agency ANI reported.
Uddhav and Shinde camp MLAs get show cause notices for defection: Report
Show cause notices have been issued to the Shiv Sena's 53 of the 55 legislators in Maharashtra - 39 of the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray group. The notices have been issued by the legislature secretary for disqualification on grounds of defection under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly rules. According to a PTI report, MLAs from both the sides have received the notices.
Because being single doesn’t have to be lonely
This group of people bound by the common status of being single are anything but lonely. ROFL (or ROFLers) is a social network of singles, over the age of 35, aimed at providing a platform for introductions in real and professional life. The Chandigarh chapter of ROFL, spearheaded by educationist Roopam Singh, was launched over a cocktail party at Chandigarh Golf Association, Sector 6 on Saturday evening.
Eid al-Adha 2022: Bakrid celebrated in coastal Karnataka
Muslims in Karnataka's coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday celebrated Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) with traditional fervour and gaiety. Khateeb Hafeel Ashraf Sakafti at Muloor Juma masjid in Kaup, Maulana Mufti Saddam at Kundapur Juma Masjid, and Maulana Zahir Ahmed Alkasmi at Jamia Masjid in Karkala led the prayers in Udupi district. Hundreds of devotees participated in namaz held at various mosques in the two districts.
