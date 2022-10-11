Truck en route to Maharashtra with scrap metal catches fire on Bengaluru's NICE road. Watch

A truck carrying iron and scrap metal caught fire while en route to Maharashtra on Bengaluru's NICE road, a video showed. The truck had a Gujarat registration number and was transporting metal materials from Kerala to Maharashtra, The Hindu reported.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening at around 4:30 pm, was first brought to light by a techie, Ayesha Siddiquaa, who went on Twitter and shared the video showing the truck engulfed in flames.

“Please avoid nice road, it’s blocked due to an accident #Bengaluru #niceroad @blrcitytraffic ##Bangalore” she wrote.

The Bengaluru traffic police was quick to respond with, “Please provide the exact location.”

“Nice ring road (toll road)! We were passing through it," she replied with another video showing a traffic jam near the site. Watch the video of the incident here:

It was later revealed that the incident was not due to an accident but because one of the back tyres caught fire, which soon spread to other tyres and the rear half of the truck. A report said there were three people inside the truck including the driver, a Noor Saleem, all of whom managed to flee with no injuries.

Once personnel from the Jnanabharathi fire station and traffic cops rushed to the spot, put out the fire and sealed off the area, the Kengeri traffic police said, “The said vehicle has been cleared and smooth movement of vehicles has been enabled.”

Netizens poured in some suggestions to prevent such incidents in the future, with a Sudhindra suggesting that the NICE road should be equipped with robot firefighting machines.

