Woman charred to death, husband critical as car catches fire in Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old woman died and her husband was seriously injured after their car caught fire in Dewas district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a police official said.

Radha Bai was charred to death, while Sunil Singh Chauhan (40) has been rushed to Indore for specialised treatment as his condition is critical, said Dewas Additional Superintendent of Police Manjeet Singh Chawla.

"The couple, who hail from Indore, were returning home in their Tata Nano car after visiting a relative in Mahudi in Dewas. The car caught fire at around 3pm. Chauhan managed to come out of the car but his wife could not," he said.

The incident took place under Bhorasa police station limits, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, and a probe is underway to find out what caused the fire, he added.

Dewas District Hospital official Dr Neeraj Arya said Chauhan has sustained 70 per cent wounds and was rushed to MY Hospital in Indore in a critical condition.