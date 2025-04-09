'Tunnel roads and three-tier flyovers': Nitin Gadkari's proposal to CM Siddaramaiah to tackle Bengaluru traffic

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has recommended two major infrastructure solutions to tackle Bengaluru’s persistent traffic woes—tunnel roads and triple-layered flyovers. The proposals were put forth during his recent meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in New Delhi. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

What Nitin Gadkari said?

Gadkari, speaking at the Raising Bharat Summit hosted by News18, said cities across the globe are increasingly relying on tunnel roads to boost vehicular speed and decongest city traffic. “I suggested to the Karnataka CM that tunnel roads could be a game changer for Bengaluru. We can also explore adding two additional layers to existing flyovers,” he said, referring to the multi-tier flyover concept that is being implemented in other parts of India too.

The minister reaffirmed the central government's commitment to improving road infrastructure in the tech capital and dismissed any claims of political discrimination in project approvals. “There is no politics in development. I treat all CMs the same, regardless of their party. Sometimes, I do express frustration—especially when projects are delayed. In Karnataka’s case, I had ₹10,000 crore worth of projects ready, but progress was stalled. During the recent meeting, the CM cleared 26 out of 38 pending proposals,” Gadkari added.

The tunnel road project has been in the pipeline and it is belived to be a ‘game changer’ for Bengaluru by the governement. However, a section of people say that it is not a sustainable project to deal with increasing Bengaluru traffic.

Last week, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Gadkari and sought central approval for a major urban tunnel project aimed at easing Bengaluru’s infamous gridlocks. The proposed tunnel would connect key national highways—Mysuru Road (NH-275), Hosur Road (NH-48/NH-75 via Electronics City), Tumakuru Road (NH-48), Ballari Road (NH-44), and Old Madras Road (Old NH-4)—via an underground network.