Uber keen on launching shuttle services in Bengaluru after Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. What's stopping them?

The cab aggregator Uber aims to launch bus shuttle services in Bengaluru to improve the mobility conditions in the tech capital. After launching the idea in Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad, Uber is now looking to enter Bengaluru with a similar idea of ferrying large numbers of people from one place to another. However, Karnataka transport département is yet to approve the idea as the government policy only allows state-run BMTC buses to operate within the city. Uber has plans to run these buses in selected routes where the demand is higher and expand further depending on the response.

Also Read - Bengaluru Traffic Police alert about fraudsters claiming to be cops and extorting money. Details

How do the Uber Shuttle services work?

In a similar way to booking a cab, users can hop onto an Uber bus that goes through their destination. Uber has plans to run these buses in selected routes where the demand is higher and expand further depending on the response.

In an announcement, Uber said, “The mass-transit mobility solution is designed for urban commuters, featuring real-time tracking, digital payments, pre-booked seats, and air-conditioned pocket-friendly rides, running on fixed routes.”

The shuttle services are also expected to play a significant role in decongesting Bengaluru traffic and improving the public transport infrastructure in the tech capital. However, the approval of these shuttle services might create competition for state-run BMTC services in the city.

Also Read - ED arrests Bengaluru man for Income Tax returns, refund 'fraud'

Meanwhile, Uber India promoted the idea in the Bengaluru Tech Summit and Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge hopped into one of the shuttle buses. The representatives of Uber even presented a demo of how the app will work and helps more commuters book their travel in larger vehicles like shuttles helping take vehicles off the road.

“The minister agreed that there is a need of tech-based solutions for decongesting brutal Bengaluru traffic. He liked the idea and told that it will be discussed with the concerned departments,” said a representative from Uber India.

Karnataka govt yet to frame guidelines for private pooling services

There were reports about the Karnataka government banning carpooling in Bengaluru last year. However, the transport department later clarified that they are not against carpooling. The departement was supposed to come up with a set of guidelines for carpooling services in Bengaluru and they are yet to draft a new policy.