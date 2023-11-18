To enhance the connectivity between its campus and Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, technology and services giant Bosch has signed an agreement with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for the construction of a walkway from its Lakkasandra campus. Underground walkway to connect Bengaluru's Bosch campus with this metro station(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - Bengaluru's Namma Metro introduces QR code group ticketing facility. Details

In an announcement, BMRCL said, “A Connectivity agreement was signed between BMRCL and M/s Bosch Limited, to provide direct access from concourse level of Lakkasandra Underground Metro Station to Bosch premises through an underground walkway for a period of thirty (30) years.”

Bosch currently has 12,000 employees in its Lakkasandra campus, and the walkway is expected to provide direct access to the metro station which falls in Pink Line of Namma Metro. “This will help over 12000 Bosch employees directly connect to the campus from the station without the necessity of crossing the road. The infrastructure work will be carried out by BMRCL and the cost will be borne by M/s Bosch Ltd. This is the first such agreement on the Reach 6 Metro Line from Kalena A to Nagawara,” the announcement added.

In a similar move recently, Swedish furniture conglomerate IKEA has launched a dedicated foot over bridge at Nagasandra metro station for direct access to its store for metro users in Bengaluru. The foot over bridge was built for the comfort and safety of the customers who visit the store from across the IT capital, said IKEA.

The company is aiming to attract close to five million visitors a year with its planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka. Spread over 12.2 acres, the IKEA Nagasandra store reportedly features more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with over 65 beautifully designed room sets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON