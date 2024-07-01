Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy inspects Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises HD Kumaraswamy, visited the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravati on Sunday and conducted an on-site inspection. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

The Union Minister arrived at the Bhadravati plant early in the morning from New Delhi and spent considerable time inspecting the entire facility.

He primarily conducted a thorough examination of the machinery's capacity, current condition, management system, and workers' conditions.

The Union Minister, along with Steel Authority of India Chairman Amarendu Prakash and other senior officials from the Steel Ministry, conducted a detailed inspection of the plant.

During this time, senior officials and technical staff of the plant provided the minister with information about the current state of the machinery.

Providing information about the visit, the steel minister stated that this plant was once a pride and honor not only for Bhadravati and Shimoga district but for the entire Karnataka.

This plant was established by Sir M Visvesvaraya under the guidance of the Mysore Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1923.

Kumaraswamy said that this plant, which has such a legacy, has provided livelihood to thousands of people and has been a matter of pride for Shimoga and Karnataka, and efforts must be made to preserve it.

"I have brought along the Chairman of the Steel Authority of India and senior officials. The Prime Minister has entrusted me with the responsibility of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. With the blessings of all Kannadigas and the grace of God, I have received this opportunity. I am sincerely trying to do something good," he said.

He said that the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Concept is a lifeline for the industry sector.

"The Prime Minister's AtmaNirbhar Bharat concept is a lifeline for the domestic industry sector. In that regard, my team and I are working," he mentioned.

"During the visit, I listened to the workers' demands, the administration's reports, and the local people's requests. I have inspected the machinery in the plant's four divisions. I have instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on this. We will think about what steps need to be taken regarding this," said the Union Minister.

He said that efforts must be made to save the plant.

"Parliamentary sessions are currently underway. I cannot reveal everything outside. I have collected comprehensive information through an on-site inspection. I have understood the pain of the workers' families. I will discuss this with senior officials. Despite many ups and downs, the plant is still breathing. Efforts must be made to save this plant. MP BY Raghavendra has been striving for this for many years. Former MLA, the late Appaji Gowda, had also fought in this regard, said the Union Minister.

He further said that a decision will be announced soon regarding the plant.

"After taking charge as the Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh asked me five questions about five plants, including the Bhadravati plant. I have come to gather information in response to that. I have gathered all the pros and cons to preserve the plant. A decision will be announced soon," said the Union Minister.

He said that currently, this plant is under the management of the Steel Authority of India.

"In this context, we will consider the Prime Minister's AatmaNirbhar Bharat and Make in India concepts. Additionally, we will consider measures under the 2017 Steel Policy. The Prime Minister's dream is to produce 300 million tonnes of steel annually. Many programmes have already been launched to achieve that goal, he said.

MP BY Raghavendra, MLA Sharada Poorya Naik, JDS leader Sharada Appaji Gowda, and others were present with him.